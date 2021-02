BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja with agency report

The presidency yesterday clarifies on the

tenure of the inspector general of Police

adding that there is no date set for the

announcement.

Current IGP Mohammed Adamu was

expected to have left office yesterday haven attained the retirement age.

Speaking on Channels Television’s

Sunrise Daily, presidential spokesman

Garba Shehu said he is not aware of the

imminent announcement of a new police

chief adding that the appointment will not be based on ethnicity.

“The president returns to Abuja on

Tuesday,” Garba said. “He should

be on his desk by Wednesday. I don’t

know when he will do this. One thing I can assure you is that in places sensitive like that, there is no vacuum that will subsist.

Therefore the system will take care of itself.“The president will rather have an

Inspector-General of Police who will make you and I safer, protect life and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks,” he said.

…Disquiet In Police As IGP Adamu

Clocks 35 Years Of Service

There was calmness and unusual

disquiet at the Force headquarters

yesterday as the officers and men of the

Nigeria police force awaited the announcement of who will head the

force going forward.

The current inspector-general of police,

IGP Mohammed Adamu, clocked 35 years in service yesterday and both policemen and Nigerians waited patiently for the appointment or renewal of the tenure of the IGP.

While there was no sign of any

announcement, LEADERSHIP discovered

that IGP Adamu was ready for any news

having served the country meritoriously

for 35 years.

Meanwhile, the lobby for the top

police job is currently going on with many

interested persons, willingly lobbing for

their candidates.

While different lobbyists are canvassing

for their candidates, there are also

indications that IGP Adamu had launched

his own lobby for tenure extension to

enable him to conclude certain reforms in the police.

With the sack of the former service

chiefs, the extension of the tenure of the

IGP may seem remote.While it is the duty of the president to nominate a new IGP with the Nigerian police council, which confirms the nomination, sources close to the authority have said some state governors, influential politicians and traditional rulers are rooting for their candidates.

Among the league of eligible Assistant

Inspectors General of police are AIG Dan

Bature, AIG DFA FHQ; AIG Hyelasinda

Kimo Musa; AIG PMF; AIG Yunana Y.

Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja; AIG Dan

Mallam Mohammed, AIG SPU; AIG

Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, AIG CTU; AIG

Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT.Others are AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Mohammed Uba Kura, AIG Maritime; AIG Zaki M. Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar; AIG Zama Bala Senchi, AIG Community Policing; AIG Bello A. Sadiq, AIG Zone 1, Kano; AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero; AIG DOPS FHQ and AIG Lawal Ado, AIG Works.

However, some of the current deputy

inspectors-general of police could also be appointed as was the case with former IGP Solomon Arase, who served as DIG before his appointment as the 18th indigenous inspector-general of police.