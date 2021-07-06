A member of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Bamisile, has said there is no division in Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bamisile who noted that there are such tendencies in Ekiti APC, however denied the division claim in the party saying “what is happening in Ekiti APC will happen in the party every year preceding a major election year”.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, while giving accounts of his stewardship as the representative of Emure/Gbonyin/ Ekiti East Federal Constituency.

The federal lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), also said that the agency has done tremendously well in the rehabilitation of roads across the country in the last two years.

“Since 1999, Ekiti used to get the highest budgetary allocation of N150 million for road rehabilitation, but it jumped to N1.5 billion in 2020, because we lobbied to get it done.

All the 12 federal roads in Ekiti are getting attention today and works are ongoing on them.

Bamisile who warned against shoddy conduct of the Congresses and governorship primaries of the party said such could trigger a crisis among contending forces.