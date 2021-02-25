BY ABAH ADAH,

Federal government has promised that there would be no tariff increase for electricity consumers who enjoy less than 12 hours of supply on the average, otherwise tagged bands D and E customers, throughout 2021.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Critical Infrastructure and a lead coordinator of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) Ahmed Zakari said increase in tariff for the bands D and E customers will continue to remain suspended until the end of the year. He said this is because it had been discovered that in those places where those categories of customers mainly reside the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) were yet to improve their services fully.

This is coming even as some customers within the said categories have cried out that their bills had gone up following the last tariff review done by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on December 31, 2020, with effect from January 1, 2021.