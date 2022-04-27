Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Chidi Avajah, has said the party has no faction and is strongly united under the leadership of Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

Avajah told LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital, that claims or reports about the existence of a faction of the party was a creation of its “diminishing detractors and saboteurs.”

He said, “Whatever issues that existed in the party before ended with the successful conduct of the state congresses and the national convention. And since then, we have become stronger.”

He reacted to reports that some non-members of the APC had been declaring their intention to run for offices on the platform of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“Ononogbu is a product of a duly conducted state congress which was supervised by the State Congress Committee (SCC) led by Hon. Kolawole Babatunde. The word faction is both strange and alien to us,” he said.

The party scribe appealed to the members, the media and the general public to be wary of the creators of the confusion, adding that they were being used by agents of destablisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last weekend, we had an event, where our leaders, led by High Chief Ikechi Emenike, members of both the state and National Assemblies, national officers and other stakeholders met to chart the way forward for the party.”

The secretary said what occupies the mind of the members now “is how to win the election to rescue the state from its backwardness and underdevelopment caused by administrative failure and inadequacies.”