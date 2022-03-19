The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said there is no faction in the party as there is only one executive which was inaugurated by the national leadership.

The state secretary, Hon. Hashimu Angama, who made this known yesterday, said as far as the leadership of FCT APC was concerned, there is no faction in FCT APC.

He said some individuals only want to cause a fraction in the party, and they had a successful ward congress and there was no parallel congress in the FCT.

“It was unanimously agreed by major stakeholders that all the executives should retain their positions in the party, except the ones that do not want it or otherwise. The congress was very peaceful and without any crisis.

“So, for somebody that was not in the race and never contested to come and start claiming a position, it is absurd. I believe that it is a conspiracy to confuse the party. But we will not allow that to stand, we will do everything possible to ensure peace and unity in the party.

“I remain the FCT party secretary, Dr. Hailmary Aipoh remains the woman leader of the party, we do not have any change of leadership. We heard that there was a list, that some people were gathering names and they wanted to form their executives and before we knew it, they had their inauguration in a private office.

“The state chairman of the party was inaugurated by the national leadership of the party and it is the responsibility of the state chairman to come and inaugurate the state executive. But Hajiya Salamatu has been championing the cause of that action, and we must take action. It is wrong. We have to instill discipline in FCT APC and that is what we are going to do,” he said.

The secretary said the party would take disciplinary action because their action is against the party’s constitution.

“We cannot afford to be losing elections in the FCT. So, we need to be doing the needful so that we can be winning. If my interest will destroy the party, I think I should leave. My interest should not supersede the interest of the party.

“We should not allow FCT APC to be destroyed by some people with selfish interests. We have made some mistakes and we have known the track records of activities in the FCT, so we must instill peace and unity,” he said.