The Nigerian Army has said there was no fatality in Thursday’s road traffic accident involving troops in the North East.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the nine soldiers involved were receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The director stated this while conveying the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya’s message to the troops.

The troops were involved in the accident at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu road while responding to a distress call.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya while commiserating with the troops also lauded them for their swift response and urged them to be more circumspect during emergency operational responses.

He said “Sadly, one of the gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

“Nine personnel who sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility. No fatality was recorded in the accident,” he said.

But reports from our correspondent said an eye witness disclosed that four soldiers died in the crash.

A military convoy was on a reinforcement mission to rescue civilian travelers who were being attacked by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists along the road but collided with a vehicle. This is even as the terrorists killed five members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) and abducted unspecified number of the travelers.

The source said: “The terrorists later freed female abductees and fled with the males. Four soldiers died in the fatal convoy crash while the terrorists killed five members of the CJTF. There is heavy reinforcement by troops against the fleeing terrorists. Troops are hunting the terrorists in forest.”