The Nigerian Army has said that there was no fatality in the convoy accident involving troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the nine soldiers involved were receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Army spokesman stated this while conveying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya’s commiseration to the troops.

He said the troops were involved in a road accident on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri- Damaturu Road, while responding to a distress call.

The COAS while commiserating with the troops also lauded them for their swift response and urged them to be more circumspect during emergency operational responses.

He stated, “Sadly, one of the Gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

“Nine personnel who sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility. No fatality was recorded in the accident.”