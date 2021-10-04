As diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) looms as Emirates Airline has extended the flight ban to and fro Nigeria till October 10.

The airline announced this in an updated statement on its website.

Recall that since February, 2021 Emirates had suspended flight operations into Nigeria after the federal government stopped the airline from conducting emergency COVID-19 tests for Nigerian travellers at the Lagos and Abuja airports before departure.

Later, the federal government reversed the ban when the airline agreed to stop the antigen tests.

In March, the federal government reintroduced the ban, explaining that Emirates continued to conduct tests for passengers before departure from Nigeria.

“Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until 10 October 2021.

“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

”Affected flight bookings have been cancelled. If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID-19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the airline said in the statement.