By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Two non-governmental organisations have raised concerns on the singling out of Zamfara State for declaration of “no fly zone” saying the escalated kidnapping, banditry and terrorism are also witnessed in many northern states.

The two organisations, in separate statements, alleged that the order was aimed at declaration a state of emergence in the state and cautioned against politicising the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also stated that the no-fly zone cannot be arbitrarily declared without a recourse to the National Assembly.

In it’s statement, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) while decrying what it called selective approach to the fight against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, advised the presidency to go back to the drawing board and adopt a holistic approach to quell the prevailing insecurity in the country.

The executive director of PAPSD, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi in the statement wondered why Zamfara State should be “singled out where there is escalated banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in APC-controlled states like Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi, yet there was no attempt by the presidency to seek to impose a state of emergency or declare such states as no-fly zone.”

He also noted that Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle is not the first governor, particularly in the North-West, to adopt a dialogue solution to tackle insecurity in the country, adding that the governor adopted an intervention approach as a distressed measure following the failures of the presidency to guarantee the security of lives and property in the state.

According to Shinkafi “the APC led Federal Government should stop playing the 2023 Politics with armed banditry in Zamfara State. The APC leadership missed the point due to pettiness, contempt and attempts to play to the gallery. The APC should demonstrate patriotism by sympathizing with the people and come up with their own ideas on how to end banditry.

“We wonder why the APC led federal government is passing the buck of armed banditry to the Governor Matawalle led administration when it is obvious that the issue of armed banditry in Zamfara State dates to the days of the immediate past APC administration in the state.

“Under the Matawalle led administration armed banditry and kidnapping has been reduced to the barest minimum. It is on record that it’s the failure of the immediate past APC administration in Zamfara that saw the issue of armed banditry, kidnapping cattle rustling rising to the highest level in the State where thousands of people were kidnapped, over half a million people were displaced, more than N2.8billion was paid as ransom to kidnappers, more than 25,000 children were orphaned while 6,500 women were widowed, livestocks in thousands rustled and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed farm lands were deserted commercial activities grounded and Yankasai outlawed vigilante group were killing people indiscriminately. It is on record the immediate past Governor Hon Abdulaziz Yari resigned publicly as Chief Security officer of the State yet nobody saw it fit to declare a no fly zone or declare a state of emergency” he added.

Similarly, the second non government organisation, (NGO) Zamfara Movement for Peace and Good Governance, faulted the no fly zone order saying it was a means to declare statement of emergency in the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

Chairman of the organisation, Comd Jamilu Abdulkadir Magazu, in a statement, wondered why the APC led federal government has not declared a state of Borno, Katsina, Niger States where incidences of kidnapping and terrorism has taken place.

He noted that “A no-fly zone cannot be arbitrarily declared without a recourse to the National Assembly noting that a no fly zone also known as a no-flight zone (NFZ), or air exclusion zone (AEZ), is a territory or area established by a military power over which certain aircraft are not permitted to fly. Aircraft that violate a no-fly zone may be shot down by the enforcing state, depending on the terms of the NFZ.”

He noted that from the literary meaning of no fly zone it is obvious that the National Security Adviser is misleading the President on the no fly zone and its application adding that Nigeria is fast becoming a laughing stock in the Commity Of Nations.

Speaking on the plot to declare a state of emergency Magazu stated that “Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution as amended is very clear on how and the situations during which the President can declare a state of emergency.”

He pointed out that the conditions within which a state of emergency could be declared have not played out in Zamfara State.