The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has declared that it will not accept any amendment to the 2019 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) constitution.

In its latest letter addressed to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, FIBA maintained its stance as contained in its November 10 letter where they unequivocally stated that National Member Federations (NMF) must manage their affairs independently without the influence of third parties and ensure that their officials are elected or appointed under a democratic process in line with Article 9.7 of the FIBA’s General Statutes.

To accommodate the interest of all parties, Central Board of the body approved a 30th, January, 2022 extension date for the conduct of a fresh election into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation by the Congress.

This move is to accommodate the ongoing peace and reconciliation move of the federal government at the behest of the Minister.

Signed by the FIBA President, Hamane Niang and Andreas Zagklis (FIBA Secretary), the letter stated that, “We hereby inform you that FIBA’s Central Board has approved a deadline extension for the celebration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) Electoral Congress up until 31 January 2022. In doing so, FIBA reiterates and confirms the contents of our letter dated 2 November 2021, including that FIBA will not recognise any changes to the NBBF’s statutes prior to the celebration of the Electoral Congress.

Regarding the participation of the national teams in the FIBA 2023 World Cup African Qualifiers, FIBA confirmed that the NBBF holds the obligation to manage the affairs of the national team independently and without the influence of third parties.