Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday insisted that there is no going back on the seven days ultimatum issued to traders by the state government on Wednesday last week to vacate under bridges across the state.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated government’s directives to the traders under bridges during an on- the-spot assessment of the Apongbon Section of Eko Bridge in Lagos Island, that was gutted by fire on Wednesday last week.

The governor who reaffirmed the government position while addressing the traders at Apongbon and Obalende areas said there was an extensive destruction of the bridge at Apongbon by the fire.

He added that the state government was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Works and the contractor that handled the bridge to clear the refuse and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the affected part.

Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to take ownership of government assets to forestall further reoccurrence of such incidents which had been affecting the economy adversely as the state had in the recent years witnessed about nine of such.

Sanwo-Olu added that a meeting would be held with the market women in the axis, in its bid to relocate them to another location.

The governor also advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) is already on ground along the alternate routes to minimize inconveniences and bring normalcy to the area.

Earlier, the traders in the affected area appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision to relocate the market.

