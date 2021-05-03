By Chibuzo Ukaibe and Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared that the Anambra State governorship election will hold on 6 November, 2021 as scheduled despite the rising insecurity in the South East.

The commission noted even though it has the capacity to shift the election, there must be cogent and verifiable reason to do so.

It however expressed confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to restore order in the state and region before the election date.

While noting that it is mindful of avoiding a constitutional crisis, the commission said the tenure of incumbent governor must expire on

March 17, 2022, adding that the latest date for the governorship election shall be February 18, 2022

LEADERSHIP reports that there are concerns over the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

This is even as Anambra State has witnessed what obviously could be described as a planned and targeted attack on security personnel and facilities in the state by armed hoodlums.

In a recent attack on security personnel in parts of Anambra State, some policemen and naval officers lost their lives.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the commission has faith in the ability of Nigeria’s security agencies to curtail some of the security situation playing out in some parts of the South East.

Oyekanmi noted that the “tenure of the current governor of Anambra State will expire on March 17, 2022 and the earliest date for election into the office of the Governor of Anambra State shall be 18 October, 2021 while the latest date for the election shall be 18 February, 2022. “Anything outside this window could create a constitutional crisis.”

He said there have always been security issues in this country and the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been able to deal with every situation.

…PDP Worried Over Peaceful Conduct Of Anambra Governorship Poll

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the rising wave of insecurity in the South East poses concern about the possibility of a peaceful governorship election in Anambra State scheduled to hold in November.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that the APC-led government has failed woefully to ensure peace across the country, noting that it would be difficult to have peaceful elections without a peaceful environment.

He however added that the party will do all that is required and necessary to engender a peaceful election as well as conduct of its governorship primaries.

Ologbondiyan said, “The spate of insecurity is of great concern to every Nigerian. As a party we have gone to a great extent of demanding that the federal government should look mercenaries to come and rescue us.

All these grandstanding won’t take our nation anywhere. They have failed and they should accept that they have failed. They have demonstrated a lack of capacity to lead our nation out of this quagmire.w

“If we don’t have a peaceful environment you cannot conduct a peaceful election. So for us in PDP we are hopeful that there will be peace in Anambra by the time of the election.”