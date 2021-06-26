The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has said it would sustain the demolition of illegal structures in FESTAC Town in the ongoing clean-up operation in the area.

Having reportedly demolished over 500 stalls and makeshift shops, the Federal Government agency said the ongoing demolition was to give way for dredging a canal and dislodging illegal occupants, amidst other security concerns.

The managing director/chief executive officer, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa who disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders in the estate said the measure was to ensure a proper survey in line with the FESTAC master plan, of also giving possession to the real allottees as several quit notices were served on the illegal occupants before the actual demolition was carried out.

Ashafa who was represented by the southwest zonal manager of FHA, Mr Akintola Olagbemiro, said that the demolition of illegal structures was not done to target religious organisations or any group as was being speculated in some media reports.

He said, “Last Sunday, we started the implementation of the second phase of the consent judgment, which was for clearing the illegal structures within the buffer zones along the 2nd Avenue as well as the expressway.

“Before then, we had earlier implemented the first phase of the judgment, which was to dredge the canal along the buffer.

“This will allow the clearance for the proper survey and development of parcels of land along this axis in accordance with the master plan.”

Chairman, Amuwo Odofin local government area, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, lauded the demolition but noted that the council was not informed to enable it to offer advice.