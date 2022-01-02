Barely 26 more days to the planned nationwide protest against planned hike in the pump price of petroleum products, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed readiness for the planned protest.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the president of the union who made this known yesterday said the protest has been scheduled to take place in all the 36 states of the federation on the 27th of January 2022.

According to him, the protest in the state would culminate in the submission of protest letters to the 36 state Governors.

‘’Subsequently, on the 1st of February 2022, there would be a national protest to be held in the Federal Capital Territory. We urge Nigerian workers and people to dust their sneakers and fully participate in the peaceful protests and rallies aimed at salvaging our economic future,” he said.

Enumerating some of the reasons why labour is against the planned increase in pump price of fuel, Wabba stressed, “Our fourth ground for rejecting any further increase in the pump price of petrol is based on our agreement with government in September 2020 that any further increase in the price of petrol should be shelved until government and labour undertakes a review of the state of local refineries in Nigeria and until government takes commensurate action to revamp our public petroleum refineries.

“It is in the light of these that we consider the current proposals by the government at the clear promotion of Bretton Woods Institutions to increase the pump price of petrol as anti-people, insensitive and a disservice to the welfare of Nigerian people which the government is constitutionally mandated to protect.

‘’The suggestion by the government that the remedy to this malady is to stop further payment of the so-called petrol subsidy is akin to cutting one’s nose in order to spite one’s face. What the government is proposing is to abandon the Nigerian workers and people to very cruel market forces whose sole drive is profit maximization. ‘’

