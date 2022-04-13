The factional president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Igoche Mark, urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to stop back and forth approach to the protracted leadership crisis rocking Nigeria’s basketball, saying he and his board would no longer tolerate any attempt to allow few individuals to turn the game of basketball to their retirement benefit.

Mark, who gave the warning at the media parley with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, insisted that the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, and entire leadership of the Ministry must come clean about the endless crisis that has crippled development of basketball in the country.

He appealed to the Minister to do the right thing if he really meant well for the development of sport in the country, saying Nigeria’s basketball should just be about going to the Olympics, Afrobasket or international tournament.

He said his mission in Nigeria’s basketball is not for personal gain but to rescue the game from the steady decline witnessed in the last four to five years.

“I have said it countless times that I have nothing personal in Nigeria’s basketball. What we are doing is to rescue the game of basketball in Nigeria because for the past four to five years there has been a steady decline in basketball activities in the country.

“Nigeria’s basketball should be about going to the Olympics, Afrobasket or international tournament. Whatever we are doing on the international scene, it is assumed that from the house or home-front we have everything working well. But a scenario where the house is not functioning and no basketball activities but we are only focusing on how to go to the Olympics or international competitions, we are not doing ourselves any good.

“I believe the Minister and the Ministry have the best interest of the basketball game at heart, they know the right thing to do and they will do it.

“But it is time they all come out and specifically say something and do what is right about what we have on ground now. Enough all the back and forth approach in our basketball, enough is enough for the few individuals trying to use the game as their retirement benefit.

“For me, I stand with the players who are the main stakeholders of the game but neglected for so long, abandoned and we do not care about their welfare. And to be honest, what they are asking for is not too much, they simply want to play basketball and I don’t think that is too much to give the main stakeholders of the game that we are all trying to project,” Mark said.

Mark, who is the founder of the ‘Mark D Ball’ insists he was only elected president of the NBBF, saying there was no other election in Nigeria’s basketball apart from the January 31, 2022 election held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja where he emerged.

“There was only one election in NBBF and that was the election that took place in Abuja, January 31, this year where I emerged as the president. I’m not aware of any other election. But I was surprised to hear the minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, saying that they recognize two elections took place in Abuja and Benin, and that they would look into the issue and come out with a position. But I wonder why this has been taking too long.”

He assured that NBBF under his leadership would not be distracted and would be focused on how to develop the game in the country, especially from the grassroots.