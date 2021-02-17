By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The Provost of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH), Ilese, Dr Abiodun Oladunjoye has debunked rumours circulating in social media that the institution had increased its school fees.

Oladunjoye disclosed this when he received the body of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ogun State chapter, led by its chairman, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, in his office today.

He said that that the institution only increased the fees of the non indigene students while noting that the sum of N10,000 was added to the tuition fees as disparity of fee for non-indigenes.

”We also want to make sure that students pay something economical. How can somebody who have come for an Higher National Diploma will be paying 30,000 naira, something that is not even paid in Nursery school, Nursery School students don’t pay 30,000 naira talkless of people who are having their HND, so we are not increasing the school fees,” he said.

He appreciated the state government for supporting the institution, in terms of scholarships and other useful things. “We want to thank the Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for making available scholarships for the students who are academically brilliant but who don’t have the money to go to school.”

Also the Registrar of the institution, Mrs Oyefeso Abimbola added there is no increment in the school fee, saying that the school fee charged by the college remain the same except for increase in the non-indigene school fee.

Meanwhile, the chairman of NANS, comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon has dissociated himself from the rumour, saying that those who are responsible for the speculation are impostors.

Comrade Simeon maintained that NANS in Ogun State will not compromise the well-being of the Nigerian students across the gateway state.

He assured the management of the institution that the body will continue to support them in their efforts towards the development of the institution.