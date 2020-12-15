The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) has said that contrary to the report, there were no illegitimate payments into private accounts of individuals in the agency as alleged other than legitimate payments made to staff members to carry out official duties.

Apparently reacting to a publication by an online newspaper, in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, BCDA, Sadiq Isa, yesterday in Abuja, the Agency, said there were, instead, a series of legitimate payments in the agency.

Isa further said that if there were to be anything untoward in the payments they would not be on the federal government Treasury Open Payment Platform.

He said on the specific issue of payment to staff for Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) and conferences the payments were made in 2019 and have been verified, authenticated and audited by Federal Government Agencies responsible for routine and yearly auditing at the end of the 2019 Financial Year.

The statement reads in part: “It is pertinent to point out that upon receipt of the FOI request, the Agency directed two Senior Staffers to visit the Online Newspaper office were all relevant documents were presented to staff of the media organization for sighting. These include original copies of memos, approvals, payment vouchers, and receipts in respect of the mentioned payments.”

Unfortunately, the statement said, the Online Newspaper decided to ignore all presented facts.

This is contrary to the allegation that the Agency did not oblige the FOI request by the Online Newspaper.

“That the payments were for a whole range of activities- not less than 25 programmes- among which were trainings, conferences, projects inspection, visitations, consultancy payments, project handing-over, community engagement and sensitization in 21 states of the Federation were conveniently ignored,” the statement said.

It is on record that since the assumption of office by the Executive Secretary, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, in 2018, the agency has witnessed tremendous achievements with the execution and handing over of 1,031 projects across different border communities in 21 Border States of the country. These projects are both in social and economic sector which have positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living at the border communities.

Also there are 457 projects currently ongoing in the 2020 financial year.

These projects cut across areas such as: Agriculture, Education, Health, Clean Water and Sanitation, Electrification, Commerce, Access Roads and Bridges, Housing and Human Capital Development.

The statement further reiterated that these payments were not personal or individual to the mentioned officers, but to a group of staffers for expenditures that span over a period of five months.

“For clarity, the payments were not only with respect to DTA, but also for other services, as stated above,” the statement added.