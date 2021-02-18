ADVERTISEMENT

By Festus Okoromadu

In spite of the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in February, 2021.

This was disclosed in a press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

The statement explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.

NNPC urged petroleum products marketers not to engage in hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians while giving assurance that it has enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days. It further called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

It would be recalled that the nation’s downstream sector was deregulated in March 2020 with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stating that the prices of petroleum products would be determined my prevailing market forces.