Musa Kida-led board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has said it has no intention to host the 2021 edition of the FIBA Afrobasket competition, describing the media report that Nigeria was in the race to host the continental championship as a figment of some people’s imagination.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Kida insisted that at no time did the NBBF submit any bid to host the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship either for men or women.

“What happened was that at the end of qualifiers in November, 2020 in Kigali, FIBA did approach us asking whether there was a possibility that we could host. We said we needed to come back home and discuss with the authorities especially the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports before we could get back to them on the possibility of hosting.”

“Due to the timing and the prevalent circumstances about the Covid-19 pandemic, the federation could not conclude with the federal government which put paid to such an idea.

“We did not conclude on that because it was the end of the year and nobody was available for such discussion.”

He said hearing rumours about Nigeria hosting either of the championships came as a surprise to him and members of the board.

“We were being considered to host but right now, the door is closed and FIBA Africa has already decided that Men’s competition will be in Rwanda and for the women, Nigeria is not in the race anymore.”

Nigeria last hosted the FIBA Women Championship in Abuja in 2005 where it clinched the Afrobasket title for the second time.