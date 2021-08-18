Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has condemned the killing of travellers in Jos, the Plateau State capital, at the weekend stating that there can be no justification for the unwarranted killings that have ripped across various communities on the Plateau.

According to MBF, the display of apathy by the security forces in containing the massive destruction of lives and property has encouraged the perpetuation of such heinous crimes.

A statement issued by the MBF national publicity secretary, Dr Isuwa Dogo, the group recalled that many communities in Plateau State have come under never-ending attacks by killer herdsmen in the past, especially in the last few days.

“It is on record that no fewer than 65 villages and towns in the state have been sacked and till today, there is no genuine effort deployed to chase away invaders that are presently occupying these sacked communities.

“Before now, several communities in Irigwe land have come under assaults, leading to the killing of no fewer than 70 people, while hundreds of houses and large swathes of farmlands destroyed. “Strangely, even after these vicious attacks that have turned these communities into killing fields, the security forces have remained awfully silent and inactive in bringing these criminals to justice.

“Considering the circumstances surrounding the weekend killings involving travellers that were said to be returning to Ekiti and Ondo states, after attending an Islamic function in Bauchi, there is the need for the security agencies to investigate the incident with a view to establishing the real identities of these slain travellers and those behind these killings.