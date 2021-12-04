The Nigerian Army has said that no life was lost in the early morning explosion that rocked Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Saturday.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement assured that there was no cause for alarm as troops of the

Joint Task Force (JTF) North-East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have responded effectively to the security breach by suspected Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

“Although, no life was lost, sadly a minor sustained injury,” he, however, said.

He said the sound of explosions at Gomari community and 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri was heard in the early hours of Saturday with shots fired into the communities by BH/ISWAP criminals which caused some level of damage and apprehension in residential areas.

The Army spokesman, however, assured that ground troops in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralised the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

He, therefore, called on the general public not to panic as troops were on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.

He equally urged the good people of Maiduguri to go about their normal socio-economic activities and provide actionable information on the movement of the criminal elements.