By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) has said that contrary to the report that there were procurement infractions in the agency there was no lump sum payment to any staff as aggregated.

Apparently reacting to a publication published by an online news site not (LEADERSHIP Online) in a statement signed by the head, Public Affairs and Protocol, BCDA, Sadiq Isa, yesterday in Abuja, said they were, instead, a series of legitimate payments in the agency.

Isa further said that if there to be anything untoward in the payments they would not be on the federal government Treasury Open Payment Platform.

He said on the specific issue of payment to staff for Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) and conferences the payments were made in 2019 and have been verified, authenticated and audited by Federal Government Agencies responsible for routine and yearly auditing at the end of the 2019 Financial Year.

The statement reads in part: “It is pertinent to point out that upon receipt of the FOI request, the Agency directed two Senior Staffers to visit the media office who reported the news and met with the media, in connection with the story and presented for sighting, the original copies of memos, approvals, payment vouchers, and receipts in respect of the mentioned payments.”

Unfortunately, it said the media house decided to ignore all facts presented.

“This is contrary to your allegation that the Agency did not oblige the FOI request.

“That the payments were for a whole range of activities- not less than 25 programmes- among which were trainings, conferences, projects inspection, visitations, consultancy payments, project handing-over, community engagement and sensitization in 21 states of the Federation were conveniently ignored,” the statement said.

It further said that these payments were not personal or individual to the mentioned officers, but to a group of staffers for expenditures that span over a period of five months.

“For clarity, the payments were not only with respect to DTA, but also for other services, as stated above,” the statement added.