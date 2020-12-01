BY BODE GBADEBO |

The commandant-general of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Dr. Mohammed Usman Jahun, has described as false, the allegation of misappropriation of funds leveled against him by one Umar Abubakar Bakori.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Jahun explained that the activities of the organisation have been voluntary without anyone sponsoring the financial engagements of VGN since inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, members of the VGN contributed money to secure an office accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where the group is currently operating from.

He expressed dismay over the allegation, stating that legal action would be taken against his accuser for defamation of character.

Advertisements

Dr. Jahun further explained that VGN would continue to adopt the principles of honesty and transparency in its task of ensuring security of lives and property at the grassroots.

He added that VGN remains committed in the task of complementing the efforts of formal security agencies towards combating insecurity in the country.

Advertisements





Also speaking, the chairman, VGN Board of Trustees, Alhaji Ahmad Dalhatu, who reaffirmed the leadership of Jahun, advised members of VGN across the country to remain focused towards realising the objectives of the organisation.

While describing grassroots security as key to national development, Dalhatu called for constitutional recognition of VGN towards enhancing effective security of lives and property in the country.

He also stressed the need for the support of government at all levels in the activities of VGN to further encourage members of the group for optimal performance.