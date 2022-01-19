Imo State government has raised the alarm on alleged plans by the opposition to cause ethnic tension in the state over claims of vigilante services by Miyetti Allah group.

Commissioner for information, Chief Declan Emelumba, made the disclosure while reacting to allegations that Miyetti Allah vigilante group had arrived to assist police curb insecurity in the state.

He denied the claims even as he insisted it was a ploy by the opposition to cause ethnic tension in the state.

Emelumba said at no time did the state government give any approval to the vigilante to operate in Imo as claimed by the report, saying it was a fabrication.

He said, “This is to alert Imo people that there is no truth in the story being circulated by the opposition which has become more desperate. The government is not aware of any Miyetti Allah vigilante.”

Furthermore, the information commissioner said the state government will only embrace established security agencies adding that they will keep the people informed of any new arrangement.

Social media reports had been awash with a certain statement signed by one Sarki Makao that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) members have teamed up with security agents to tackle unidentified gunmen and suspected criminals in Imo State.

