Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday launched the rebranded certificate of completion and fitness for habitat of buildings to tackle problem of building collapse, saying the era of compromising quality control in building production process in the state were over.

In his address at the ceremony , Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government is determined to ensure that quackery is brought to the barest minimum while entrenching due process in building construction.

He said the event,’’ speaks to our determination to address incidents of building collapse by ensuring that due processes are followed in physical development activities in such a way that we will have a saner environment devoid of avoidable loss of lives and properties.

‘’Over the years, the realisation of the huge financial and emotional loss and pains that comes with building collapse and sometimes loss of loved ones, calls for the need to design a more holistic and all-encompassing approach or strategy that would nip this unfortunate incidence of building collapse in the bud.’’

The governor posited at the launch of certificate of completion and fitness for habitation that the initiative is a game changer in building control strategies as it portrays his government as one that thinks ahead and that is concerned about the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu who applauded the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for the initiative added that, ‘’the result of the efforts of LASBCA in recent times is such that it is visible for all to see. I should mention that despite the intensity of the rains this year and in contrast to past experiences, the rate of building collapse has been very minimal.

‘’Today’s event provides us with an excellent opportunity at finding a lasting solution to structural defects, building collapse, and other building contraventions in the state. We know that Lagos is attractive to local and international investors because it provides tremendous opportunities and benefits and contributes significantly to the economic growth of Nigeria and Africa

‘’It is therefore not surprising that the state, through its progressive growth accounts for major developmental construction and is adjudged one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which behooves on us to adopt international best practices.’’

Earlier, the general manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency Arc. Gbolahan Oki said, ‘’The core mandate of LASBCA, to correct the anomalies in the building construction industry, demands that we act in the interest of the public at all times without fear or favour, to prevent needless loss of human lives and, in many instances, save valuable properties.’’