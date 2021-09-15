Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disassociated itself from future observation of sit-at-home order after yesterday, saying any contrary order or speculations to this should be ignored.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Media and Publicity secretary of the IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The statement read, “Any other purported sit-at-home order including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in the diary of IPOB. In fact, after September 14, there is no other sit-at-home this week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It further said that the IPOB warned that anybody trying to enforce any order using its name would be considered a saboteur, and does so at their peril, adding that such a person would receive the reward.

IPOB is a responsible organisation with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of our people we are fighting to liberate.

“On this note,” it continued, “IPOB strongly condemned the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination in a school in Imo State on Monday.”

According to the statement, the leadership of the IPOB had promised to replace the motorcycles that were burnt for the owners and rebuild the classrooms destroyed by suspected hoodlums during the attack.

It denied that the “heinous act” was committed by either the Eastern Security Network (ESN) or IPOB volunteers, adding that the latter had set up a task force “to check criminals and those parading themselves as volunteers.