By Wole Olaoye |

When you are used to interacting with moral midgets, you will burst an artery when confronted with a giant of relative propriety. Hon. Tom Tugendhat, of the British Parliament is so dishonourable that even now that he has been told by all and sundry that his allegations of looting against General Yakubu Gowon are false, he has refused to do the honourable thing — apologise.

It may be considered permissible to joke in London pubs about corrupt African leaders, but to make a false categorical statement impugning the integrity of an 86-year-old African leader is totally reprehensible.

Tugendhat was speaking during a parliamentary debate on EndSARS, which centred on whether the UK government should impose sanctions on Nigeria following the protests against police brutality that reportedly resulted in the deaths of some participants. The Conservative MP, while accusing Nigerian leaders of corruption said: “Some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria with half the Central Bank of Nigeria, so it is said, and moved to London.”

The only sensible part of his contribution was not intended to indict the British, but it did: “We know that today, even now, in this great city of ours, there are, sadly, some people who have taken from the Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here…. We know that our banks, sadly, have been used for that profit and for that illegal transfer of assets. And that means the UK is in enormous unique position in being able to do actually something to really exert pressure on those who have robbed the Nigerian people,” the MP said.

I am reminded of the African proverb, “Beware when a naked man offers you his clothes!”

The UK is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Nigerian loot. It is the favourite destination of our eminent thieves. For example, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been there now for several years, refusing to return home to answer to charges of alleged corruption. Not that one is surprised — after all the United Kingdom was built from wealth stolen from Africa and other parts of the world, and on the blood and labour of slaves forcibly taken from Africa. But the British continue to lecture former colonies on civilised behaviour.

I have read reports that poor African countries have trillions of dollars lodged in European banks and in United States’ institutions by African despots with limited knowledge of their existence. I am also aware that some British journals classify General Sani Abacha, alleged to have stolen over $5 billion and kept them in banks abroad, as the fourth most corrupt leader in history. Indeed, there’s no denying the fact that we have produced common thieves in leadership positions, but the garb of sleaze does not and cannot fit General Yakubu Gowon.

The general took office at the age of 31. As Nigeria’s military head of state between 1966 and 1975, he led the country through the 30-month Civil War (1967-1970) and was ousted in a coup when he was attending an OAU meeting in Kampala, Uganda on July 29, 1975. Several ministers and Super Permanent Secretaries in the Gowon administration were accused of corruption (e.g., the Tarka-Daboh case) but not once was the head of state so accused. The coup speech made by General Murtala Mohammed only accused Gowon of “inaccessibility, insensitivity and ignoring advice”; not corruption. Perhaps, his biggest transgression was his repudiation of the promise to return the country to civil rule by 1974, to the utter disappointment of politicians waiting in the wings.

What happened in 1975 when Mr Tugendhat was only two years old, can be easily checked out by anyone interested. Victoria Gowon had travelled to the UK for a holiday while her husband was attending the OAU Summit in Kampala, Uganda. When news of the coup hit Kampala, Gowon headed for the UK to join his wife. He had studied in several elite military schools in Sandhurst, Camberley and Latimer. He and his family lived mostly on the charity of friends. All these are verifiable.

I suppose Mr. Tugendhat has read Oliver Bullough’s exposé, “How Britain can help you get away with stealing millions: a five-step guide”. The article details how Britain is the number one place in the world to launder dirty money.

“Money laundering, as this process is known, is notoriously difficult to uncover, investigate and prosecute. Occasionally, however, an insider breaks cover – someone such as Howard Wilkinson, who blew the whistle on perhaps the largest money-laundering scheme in history, the movement of €200bn of suspect funds through the Estonian branch of Denmark’s biggest bank between 2007 and 2015, most of it earned in the dodgier corners of the former Soviet Union, some perhaps belonging to Vladimir Putin himself.

“No one really knows where this money went,” Wilkinson, a former Danske Bank employee, told Denmark’s parliament last year. Once the money had got into the global financial system, it was clean, it was free.

“Britain’s most famous money launderer is HSBC, thanks to its systematic cleansing of the earnings of the Latin American drug cartels over the second half of the last decade, for which it was fined $1.9bn by the US government in 2012. But that was a tiny operation compared to the Danske Bank scandal.

“The British government is supposedly committed to tackling grand corruption and financial crime, yet Britain’s involvement in this mega-scandal has never been mentioned in parliament, or been addressed by ministers. It is far from the first time that British companies have been involved in high-profile money-laundering. Among the characters who have used British shell companies to hide their money are Paul Manafort, disgraced former chairman of Donald Trump’s election campaign, and Viktor Yanukovich, overthrown president of Ukraine, among thousands of lower-profile opportunists.

Bullough concludes that, “It is increasingly hard to avoid the conclusion that Britain tolerates this kind of behaviour deliberately, because of the money it brings into to our economy.”

So, while the Brits look the other way as dirty money is laundered to boost their local economy, they point fingers at others, especially those in developing countries, as being of bad behaviour. Typical British hypocrisy.

Physician, heal thyself! The UK is one of the major enablers of corruption on the planet. The suggestion by its parliamentarian that an African leader can travel with “half the Central Bank” is not just disrespectful and untrue, it reveals the disguised hauteur of the UK itself. We must ask again, since when has a known accomplice to international treasury looting become a credible source of ethical preachments?

The President of the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina, was one of the first responders to Tugendhat’s false claim. Adesina tweeted: “Be careful of misinformation! H.E. General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, is a man of great honour, decency, honesty, amazing simplicity, humility and integrity. I know him. A great and admirable elder statesman of Nigeria. His honesty and integrity are impeccable.”

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has also criticised the British House of Commons over its deliberation on the #EndSARS protests during which a former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, was accused of looting the Central Bank of Nigeria. The House, while vindicating Gowon, demanded proof of the allegation or, in the alternative, unreserved apology to Gowon and Nigeria.

A socio-political activist, Senator Shehu Sani, says the claims against Gowon constitute outright falsehood. The former lawmaker said Gowon left office without amassing wealth.

A well known communication and media consultant, Dr. Victor Oladokun, in an article published in LEADERSHIP newspaper wrote, “I expect quite a bit of backlash myself for commenting, but then again, that’s life. There are some things worth standing up for and egregious lies that must be corrected. This just happens to be one of them. Was Gowon corrupt? Only an imbecile would make such a statement.”

The foreign ministry, through its spokesman said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian High Commission in London, immediately sought an apology and retraction of the unsubstantiated allegation from the British Government”. So far, no apologies are forthcoming from the Brits.

General Gowon has, however, spoken up for himself. He described the British lawmaker’s allegation as “rubbish”,The former head of state said he served Nigeria diligently and the record is there for everyone to see. The former Nigerian leader added that he would not want to speak further on the issue as those who know him well understand that the allegation is not true.

As a former officer and gentleman, the least that Hon (Lt. Col retired) Thomas Georg John Tugendhat MBE VR, Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, can do in the circumstances is to apologise to Gowon and Nigeria.