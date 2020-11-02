By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has debunked the rumour of an ongoing protest, over unpaid salaries by aggrieved civil servants, at her office.

The head of service, through the Director Information, office of the head of the civil service of the federation, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle who further stated, in Abuja that the delay in the payment of October salaries was due to the fact that the provision made in the budget by the previous salary has been exhausted, but a committee is working on resolving the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me explain the delay in payment of salaries for October. Enough provision was made for salaries for the year 2020 based on the past provisions. Some percentage allowance was also set aside to take care of salary increase. The provision made based on previous salary has been exhausted. The Budget Office has therefore called on each MDA to work out what is needed to take care of the increase for the money to be paid from what has been set aside. The Committee is working on it.

It is expected that it will be concluded this week and salaries will be paid”, she said.

Meanwhile, when LEADERSHIP visited the office of the head of service, there was no ongoing protest, but reports going round has suggested that, yesterday, a group of aggrieved civil servants of the core Ministries, Departments as well as Government Agencies had stormed the office of the head of service demanding payments of outstanding salaries.