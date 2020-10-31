By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja |

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has appealed to Nigerians to stop looting NYSC Camps nationwide, saying there were no palliatives anywhere in the camp.

made the appeal when he led the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to visit the NYSC Camp in Abuja for on-the-spot assessment of the vandalised facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I applaud the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for coming to see the damages committed by hoodlums and I use this opportunity to tell Nigerian youths that, there are no Palliatives in NYSC camps nationwide. We are preparing for the resumption of our orientation exercise by November 10, 2020. Do not attack our facilities because corps members are undergoing training for better tomorrow.”

Recall last Tuesday, NYSC Orientation Camp in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, was invaded by hoodlums who carted away kits, computers, mattresses, utensils, electronics and other items.