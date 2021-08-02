All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress committee chairman for Abia State, Hon Israel Sunny Goli has said that the committee is unaware of any parallel congress conducted in the state last Saturday.

“I don’t think that is true. In events like this definitely those that are not favoured by the outcome of the congress will come up with such allegation. We cannot accept that as a true reflection of what happened today,” he said.

Goli disclosed this to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital after monitoring the congress with the other committee members. He said the turnout of the party members and the handlers’ attitude was quite impressive and commendable.

The representative of Nembe/Brass federal constituency in the House of Representatives said the congress was all-inclusive, as the party members had been addressed on the modalities at a stakeholders meeting in Umuahia the previous day.

“Our own is to come and conduct this exercise which we have done. We are not attached to any individual. All we have to do is to ensure that members of the party are given the right to contest whatever position they want to vie for. That is what we have done,” he said.

Similarly, the deputy chief whip of the House and the representative of Umunneochi/Isuikwuato federal constituency, Barrister Nkiruka Onyejeocha, at Ezingodo ward in Umunneochi local government area expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congress.

According to the ward returning officer, Mr Ahamefula Ochuba, while speaking to LEADERSHIP, there was no parallel congress in the ward, adding that the electoral materials arrived on schedule and the conduct was peaceful, transparent, and smooth.

A former member of the state House of Assembly and onetime commissioner under former governor, T.A. Orji, Hon Donatus Nwankpa had while addressing a press conference in the capital, alleged that some members were conducting a parallel congress.

In a swift reaction, a chieftain of the party, Mr Obilo Ogbonna described the allegation as infantile, unthinkable, and funny, adding that it may only be in the imagination of those who made it.