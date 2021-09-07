The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alh Abdullahi Samari, has clarified that there was no parallel local government congress of the party in the state last weekend.

Samari also expressed satisfaction on the peaceful conduct of the exercise, adding that all the local government executives of the party emerged through consensus arrangement.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday, Samari said that, “unlike the ward congress which involved all party members, the local government congress was not an all-comers’ affair. It was strictly a delegates’ election in which only accredited delegates, including elected statutory delegates, were allowed to take part.”

He said that for a lawful congress to hold, the constitution of the party requires provision of a delegates’ list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Police prior to the commencement of voting at venue of the local government congress.

The APC chairman said that the exercise must also be conducted by accredited party officials and duly monitored by the INEC to be called a lawful congress.

“This is exactly the procedures we followed as a party. Any group of persons who claimed to conduct anything contrary to this in Kwara State or anywhere else are just a bunch of jokers and mischief makers who should never be taken serious.

“We are glad that the national secretariat of our party has also made this very clear, especially in the light of some misleading reports on the congress. The party’s rules and guidelines are very clear. The consequences for anyone flouting the guidelines, thereby bringing the party to ridicule for their own selfish agenda, are also very clear and we are glad the national secretariat of the party has also spoken in this regard.

“As a party, we are certainly not going to close our doors to resolving any genuine internal grievances, if any, in strict compliance to the laid down rules of the party. Bonafide members should therefore avail themselves of crisis resolution mechanisms and the time-honoured golden rules of the party, and not allow themselves to be used to mislead the public for the selfish interest of anyone,” Samari said.

He also commended the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for providing the right leadership for the party in the state, as well as INEC officials, security agencies, the delegates of the party from Abuja, and the media including observers who took part in the APC local government congress in the state.