A member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, Rev Francis Waive, said nobody from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can win the 2023 presidential election.

The lawmaker who represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu federal constituency, stated this in Asaba, Delta State while commenting on the chances of the PDP aspirants.

The deputy chairman of the House Committee on Power while calling on vice president, Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said no PDP aspirant could match the candidacy of Prof Osinbajo.

He insisted that the vice president would win the 2023 elections with ease as he has displayed all the character traits of a good leader. He added that he has been a trustworthy and loyal deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waive who is the only APC member of the House from Delta State pointed out that Prof Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of the country around by building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

“Nigeria needs a younger leader like Prof Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi ethnic and multi religious dimensions of our country.

“Prof Osinbajo’s intellectual depth, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history”, he emphasized.

Waive therefore called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as president of Nigeria come 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT