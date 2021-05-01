ADVERTISEMENT

By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The acting chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, yesterday said in Calabar that no pensioner in the country would be cheated in the back log of reviewed pensions soon to be paid all pensioners.

This followed the announcement that arrangements had been concluded by the federal government to commence the process of implementing the reviewed pensions for retired workers in Nigeria with effect from April 2019.

Speaking with newsmen on the status of the new pension scheme which was given approval by the president two years ago, Nta stressed that in a bid to keep retirees abreast with latest development under the defined pension scheme, the commission issued a circular which would help relevant stakeholders to implement the decision regarding pension increments with effect from April 18, 2019.

“The circular indicating the pension increments for pensioners under the defined pension scheme was issued yesterday to all relevant stakeholders for immediate implementation with effect from April 18, 2019.