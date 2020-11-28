Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, seems not to be in a happy mood, as she has come out to say friendship in the Nigerian film industry is not permanent.

She made this known in a tweet that has gotten people talking about her friendship with her close besties Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli, which might have hit the rock.

The trio are known to be in a clique and travel, shop and even shoot movies together. But her recent tweet might have suggested otherwise.

She tweeted that “There are no permanent enemies or friends in Nollywood,” making people to suggest that all isn’t well in their camp.

According to one of her fans, she tweeted that “I sha hope say your friendship with my girls @chiomakpotha @Omonioboli and ifuoma is intact sha..I wan dey see una forever. I no wan hear say dem shoot bird, e mama fly”.

But such a tweet coming from Jombo carries a lot of weight. It’s hoped that all would be fine and the queens would continue with their friendship.