Ward Congress Appeal Committee set up by the National Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun State on Thursday, declared that it would not allow anybody’s personal interest to destabilise the prevailing peace currently being enjoyed within the Ogun State chapter of the party irrespective of such person’s status in the society.

This is coming just as the five-man Appeal Committee disclosed that it has received only three petitions in respect to the APC Ward Congress held on the Saturday, 4th August, 2021 across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The committee’s chairman, Chief ‘Segun Ojo, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said his committee commenced sittings late Wednesday afternoon and is ready to amicably resolve all disputes arising from the party’s ward congress.

Stressing that everything that happened during the ward congress would be treated as a family affairs, Ojo expressed delight that all former governors of the state are now members of the ruling APC, which he said has added “a class to Ogun State”.

He emphatically stated that his committee will not allow anybody to be stampeded, but treat all petitions on the basis of their merits.

“All we are concerned with is that things go on well in the state. We are indeed happy that all former governors of the state are now in APC and this is a class to Ogun State.

“The party must move forward and there is no political party without little skirmishes, but as family members, we are going to settle them amicably”.