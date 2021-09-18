The All Progressives Congress (APC) local government appeal committee in Jigawa State says it not received any petition from the party members.

Speaking with newsmen in Dutse yesterday, the chairman of the appeal committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, said they announced their arrival to the state through media and direct communication to the party leaders.

He said the committee was in the state to listen to and receive any complaint from the party members with regard to the just concluded local government congress in the state.

He said the committee was established in accordance to the party constitution for promoting unity progress, justice and fairness in the party.

According to him, based on what they have seen and what they heard, the APC in Jigawa State is united and the members have mutual respect for their leaders.

“As we entered third day in Jigawa there was no single individual or group of people who approached us/with written or verbal complaint with regard to the last local government congress,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar commended all the APC members in the state for the manner they conducted themselves which led to the overwhelming success of the congress in the state.

Also speaking at the party headquarter, the state deputy governor, Malam Umar Namadi, said during the 2019 general elections no petition was received by any election tribunal in the state because the people of Jigawa State believe in true democracy.