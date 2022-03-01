The Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu has on yesterday said there are no plans by the company to hike prices of commodities such as Sugar, Cement, Flour and Spaghetti among others.

The chairman who spoke in Kano through his representative in the Northern region, Alhaji Mohammad Adakawa told marketers buying and selling its products to also complement its effort by not increasing prices of the commodities.

The declaration by the BUA group was coming on the heels that other companies have already increased the prices of their commodities for an instance with sugar which was increased from N1,500 to N1,700.

He promised to ensure enough supply to take care of the scarcity of the commodities which is largely responsible for the price hike.

According to him, “The BUA Group has resolved that it won’t add a dime on the prices of these commodities (Sugar, Cement, Spaghetti and Flour) from now till after month of Muslim fasting (Ramadan month).

“Although, some days back, we appealed to him not to increase prices of commodities and with this decision he has granted our request.

“He also promised to ensure adequate supply of the commodities in excess to avoid hike of the commodities.”

“We are calling on the marketers to also compliment his effort by not hiking the commodities,” Adakawa however stated.

