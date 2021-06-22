BUA Cement Plc, one of Nigeria’s three cement producers, has said there are no plans to increase the price of its cement in the “foreseeable future.”

Advertisements





In a letter sent to the company’s distributors, customers, and seen by our reporter, the company called on the general public to ignore any rumour of a price increase, noting that the timing was not right and there were no justifiable business reasons for any increase whatsoever.

“We are compelled to release this statement following requests from our distributors and customers seeking clarification as to whether BUA also intends to increase the price of its cement. This is in view of a purported increase of N260 by another major Cement producer.”

“We are aware of the feedback and outcry from the public, and the government on the high retail price of cement in a period of economic recovery. BUA is also of the firm belief that the current retail prices of Cement are higher than normal, hence our earlier communication not to increase ex- factory prices in the foreseeable future.”

“Since our last communication to our customers and the public, we have noticed a slight decline in the price of cement due to the commencement of the rainy season – during which demand is reduced. We believe that any further increase in prices will hamper a continuous downward trend as well as hamper a normalization/stabilisation of prices of the commodity.”

“As a responsible corporate entity, we refuse and reject associations with any actions that are deemed capable of projecting any industry we operate in as a cartel. Hence, whilst we respect that the said company has decided to increase their prices, we are not questioning the reason(s) why, but would like to make clear BUA’s position on a price increase.”

Advertisements

“The Timing is not right for any increase on BUA’s part, and we do not have any justifiable business reason to increase our prices (ex-factory) anytime soon. We hope that despite this producer’s price increase, the overall retail price of cement and current downward trend in prices will not be affected negatively.”