BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said his government would not sack workers despite the current economic downturn.

He spoke at the breaking of “Ramadan (Iftar 2021) with Mr. Governor” held at the International Culture and Events Centre, (The Dome), Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu sought the understanding of workers in the state in the face of the harsh economic weather.

He said, “Our economy is bad at this time and we are also battling with insecurity. Some states like Kaduna have sacked their workers, some are no longer paying the N18,000 minimum wage but we are not going to do that.”

Akeredolu said the first of its kind Government House Mosque built by his administration will be commissioned on June 4, 2021, as part of the projects to mark his 100 days in office.

According to him, the mosque would be named after the late Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, former chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, who died last year.

He said the mosque is the first of its kind in the history of the state as Akeredolu becomes the first governor to build a mosque inside the Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor who said he doesn’t discriminate, called on both Muslims and Christians to co-exist peacefully, adding that both religions preach love and sacrifice.