BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured that his government has no plan to sack workers in the state despite the current economic downturn.

Speaking at the ‘Breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar 2021) with Mr. Governor’ held at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure, the state capital on Sunday, Akeredolu sought the understanding of workers in the state in the face of the harsh economic weather.

He said, “Our economy is bad at this time and we are also battling with insecurity. Some states like Kaduna have sacked their workers, some are no longer paying the 18,000 minimum wage but we are not going to do that.”

Akeredolu said the first of its kind Government House Mosque built by his administration will be commissioned on June 4, 2021, as part of the projects to mark his 100 days in office.

According to him, the mosque would be named after late Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, former chairman, Ondo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, who died last year.

The governor, who said he does not discriminate, called on both the Muslims and Christians to co-exist peacefully, adding that both religions preach love and sacrifice.

He added that his administration will continue to prioritise merit irrespective of religious leanings.

Present at the event was the deputy governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the state APC acting chairman, Ade Adetimehin; the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, and other top government functionaries