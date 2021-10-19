A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has dispelled the rumour making the rounds that the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) would be scrapped, saying it would rather be restructured to deliver better roads to Nigerians.

The lawmaker also assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will break the back to back governorship victory jinx in Ekiti state as witnessed in June 18, 2022 poll.

To actualise continuity in Ekiti, Bamisile, an APC chieftain, said the party will guard against mistakes that led to the loss the party suffered in the 2014 poll, when Governor Kayode Fayemi lost re-election to former Governor Ayodele Fayose of the People’s Democratic Party.

The lawmaker, whose committee superintends over Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the lower chambers of the National Assembly,

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Bamisile appealed to party members to close ranks and work with Chief Paul Omotoso-led state executive committee to be able to install a governor that would take over after Fayemi’s exit.

He said, “We will win back -to -back. I know it is realisable, but what it entails is unity and hard work. I am assuring you that we will make it happens this time.