Rivers State Police Command has debunked reports that a rally in support of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Wednesday.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the video of a rally that went viral on social media was fake.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on social media about a protest march purportedly held yesterday 30/6/2021 in Port Harcourt, in solidarity for the re-arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and would like to state as follows.

“The said viral video is false and not a true reflection of the state of affairs in Port Harcourt yesterday. That the said viral video is the handiwork of the fifth columnists, bent on heating up the polity and painting Rivers State in bad light.

“That the Rivers State Police under the watch of CP Eboka Friday since assumption of duty has stabilised the command by entrenching proactive approaches in his crime fighting strategies, where the impact of the police is being felt by all and he remains irrevocably committed to delivering quality policing services to the state.

“The command wishes to state in an unmistakable term, that Rivers State in recent time, has enjoyed uninterrupted peace and tranquility which must be sustained.

“That the viral video of yesterday is misleading and intended to upset the peace and create unnecessary fear and panic in the minds of the public, hence should be disregarded and discountenanced.

“The present administration of the police in the command is poised to securing the state and providing an atmosphere of peace for all to realise their full potential,” he said.