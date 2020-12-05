China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has debunked reports making the rounds which suggested that a huge sum of money was paid by a Chinese construction company operating in Nigeria to secure the release of a kidnapped Chinese construction worker who was released recently by his abductors in Ekiti State.

A statement issued yesterday by the chamber stated that such a report would tarnish the reputation of Nigeria’s business environment which is gradually improving under the co-endeavour of the federal government and every patriotic Nigerian, causing great panic and hesitation among potential foreign investors.

The statement reads in parts, “The so-called “disclosure” has already been debunked by the Ekiti State police authority. And after seeking verification from the involved company and various sources, the Chamber has confirmed that the narrative in the reports contradicts with fact in many ways and is far from being authentic.

“The public dissemination and circulation of such unverified misinformation is

certainly, acquiescence towards such felony offences, posing a severe potential

security risks towards the Chinese business community, and rendering grave threat towards every single diligent Chinese expatriate and other foreign nationals living in Nigeria.

“The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce hereby calls for serious attention from our media friends towards this issue and has full confidence that it would be addressed appropriately.

“The Chamber and all Chinese enterprises in Nigeria remain committed to building Nigeria and sharing future with Nigerians. At the same time, it is devoted to maintaining cordial and ever-lasting relations with Nigerian media,” it added.