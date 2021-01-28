ADVERTISEMENT

By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that there will be no membership registration and revalidation by proxy as all intended entrants and existing members must be physically present for the registration exercise.

LEADERSHIP also observed, Thursday, the commencement of distribution of registration materials from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to all designated registration centres nationwide.

The distribution exercise which was supervised by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe alongside the Party’s Director of Administration, Alh. Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner

At a train-the-trainers workshop for officials of the APC membership registration exercise supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Thursday in Abuja, the party saidthe processwill be conducted in-line with Covid-19 protocols.

.

APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner told participants at the workshop “There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

“That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.”

At the workshop, a training manual for the registration officials noted that the nationwide membership registration and register update of the Party is an important and most unique element of growing the party in preparation for all future electoral outings.

“This is premised on the fact that the strenght of the party is the bulk of its guaranteed support and membership base. The APC in a bid to enlarge its support base and simultaneously create ownership mentality that will translate to improved members participation is embarking on the membership registration which include the energising of the registered members to be paying annual dues as contained in the party rules book.” The manual stated.