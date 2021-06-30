Popular comedian, Elenu’s dream was to work in a hospital, nurturing the sick back to life but God had other plans. Upon the completion of his secondary education, he bagged an Ordinary National Diploma OND in Computer Science, with the dream of studying Medicine still intact.

In his formative years, he was blessed with the ability to crack jokes, getting people off their seats in moment of uncontrollable excitement. Men and women, boys and girls yearn for more anytime he takes to the microphone to dish out hilarious jokes, portraying happenings in the world of politics, religion and the society at large.

For Akinlami Babatunde Julius popularly known as Elenu, comedy never crossed his mind growing up as a vocation that could put food on his table.

Elenu has always had the dream of becoming a medical doctor, but along the line, he fell in love with computers and hence went ahead to study Computer Science in a higher institution of learning.

Married and blessed with a son named Jayden, Elenu has joined the league of A-lister comedians currently making waves in the country and beyond. Following quickly on the heels of legendary performers like Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, AY, Basketmouth, Gordons to mention a few; Elenu is fast building a brand that is almost entirely his.

Eleni never knew what professional comedy was all about until he participated in the AY Comedy Competition. In the competition, his talent shown brilliantly and since then, he has been growing from strength to strength anchoring shows within and outside the shores of the country.

His performance at the AY Open Mic Comedy Competition in 2016 gave him the in-road he desired to get into comedy but it came with price as narrated by Elenu this way:

“My legs shook the first time I got on the big stage. It was a day after I won the AY Open Mic Competition. I was invited for the Nigerian Comedy Awards. After that, the next big stage I performed on was the AY live. That was the first time I saw a very large crowd. Before then, I was back stage trying to calm my nerves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Immediately I was called on the stage, I forgot all the jokes I had rehearsed. However, when I gave my first joke and people laughed, the jokes started coming back to me and I was able to overcome my fright,” he recalled with a sense of nostalgia.

One of the challenges fame has brought to Elenu is the tendency not to be taken serious even if he means what he is saying. “The day I asked my fiancée out, she thought I was joking. The first thing that came out of her mouth was these comedians are very funny. For somebody that I expected to see reasons with what I was saying to take it as a joke really put me off but I get it all the time.

“A friend’s car was stolen and I broadcast it on Blackberry in case anybody sees it. The first comment I got was from somebody asking me if it was a joke. We accept it and it is something we have come to live with. It is not something we should be angry about,” Elenu stressed.

The highly successful comedian who has also delved into acting has AY to thank for helping to groom him into what he has become today. The event exposed him and it was no longer possible for him to remain hidden. He has continued to climb the ladder of success from his humble beginnings as doer of many menial jobs.

The grass to grace trajectory of Elenu in the very competitive and lucrative world of comedy is truly inspiring to the generation of young ones bidding to make a success out of comedy.