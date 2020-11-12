ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has stated that there will not be relaxing of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu stated this at the daily briefing of the COVID-19 daily briefing on Thursday.

He stated that Nigeria is currently worried with rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and hence the need to enforce the COVID-19 rules during the holiday season.

While speaking on international travels, the coordinator warned that all holiday seekers should suspend their trips and stay in country as Nigeria will ensure that every incoming passenger will under the travel rules in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the director general

of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu also warned both incoming and outgoing travelers to suspend their travels if it is not necessary.