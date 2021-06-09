Minister of state petroleum resources Chief Timipre Sylva has said there is no rift between him and the minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio over the constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Media aide to Sylva, Mr Julius Bokoru, said in a statement yesterday that those concocting the rift were enemies of progress and therefore urged the general public to discountenance the rumour.

The media aide also discountenanced the story that Mr Sylva was also trying to truncate the chances of certain individuals from being managing director of the region’s apex interventionist body.

According to Bokoru, “The story is false and nothing more than a string of poorly thought-out and poorly crafted lies that should be totally disregarded and discarded”.

He said, “Sylva has maintained excellent relations with Senator Akpabio through the years. The duo considers themselves brothers and comrades in the quest of building a more prosperous Niger Delta and a stronger Nigeria”.

Bokoru said, “Sylva is currently hosting the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) and while he has the development of the Niger Delta at heart, he is not fixated on who becomes who in the formation of the NDDC board.

He rather hopes and prays that for the sake of the development of the region, competent, committed, compassionate and patriotic people get appointed”.

He urged the architects of the story to note that the appointment of the board and executive members Of the NDDC “is strictly the prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“The fake, divisive article was intended to create anxiety in the Niger Delta region to the desperate ends of its sponsors which is to create needless tension and chaos. The public is thereby advised to disregard the report as it is totally untrue, malicious and engineered purely for mischief,” he said