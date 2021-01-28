Artist and Record label owner Collins Oviawe popularly known as Governor of Africa (GOA) has said that there is no such thing as ‘the best musician.’

GOA was responding to a question of who is currently the best musician in the Nigerian music industry.

He said, “I don’t agree that’s an appropriate question, because how would you judge what’s best in music, since everything is dependent on factors that aren’t even related to music in the first place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder and CEO of Playnation Entertainment also notes “…from mood, to taste it’s relatively hard to decide. As a producer, I’ve been privileged to work with individuals who possess seamingly different talents as music artists and in my opinion you can’t judge who is the best because they all possess different strengths in different areas, as that’s essentially what makes them unique as music creators.”

Collins Oviawe, also known as Governor of Africa (GOA) is a powerhouse entertainment organiser in the African entertainment space. From top collabs in the Nigerian music industry, to signature Bikini Splash pool party, he has led the Playnation Entertainment brand to experience giant leaps of accomplishments. While he attributes it to grace, GOA, discloses that a strong ingredient to success is collaborations.

He says “We possibly wouldn’t have gotten to this stage, if we have stayed alone without reaching out to a lot of brands, organisations and individuals to collaborate with to help bring our vision alive. Being able to sustain a record label, while maintaining it as an expressive entertainment brand has largely been possible due to hard work, team effort and collaborations”.

GOA, and Playnation Entertainment are set to deliver more projects, organise bigger signature events and push the African entertainment space to an exciting new level with many projects in the team’s pipeline for the last quarter of the year 2020, spreading into the entertainment calendar of the next year, 2021.