No teacher in the employment of Kwara State government earns below the national minimum wage of N30,000, the chairman of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Olu Adewara, has said.

Adewara also expressed his appreciation to the state government for the approval of implementation of promotion arrears of teachers and other SUBEB staff from the year 2017 to 2020.

The NUT chairman spoke when he led members of his executive on a courtesy call on Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq at the Government House, Ilorin.

While clarifying that no worker, including members of NUT in the state earn less than the approved N30,000 minimum wage, Adewara urged the AbdulRazaq’s administration to continue to prioritise workers’ welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said even the blind can see the huge impacts the administration has had on the education sector within the short period of its reign.

but urged it to consider the workers’ request on contributory pension, outstanding promotion issues at the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), and consequential adjustment.

The governor, on his part, reiterated his commitment to workers’ welfare, including that of the teachers.