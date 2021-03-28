By Dame Julie Okah Donli

It is always a pleasure interacting with my readers on this space and because of the several feedbacks I have been receiving as to the various forms of abuses people are contending with, I have decided to take it a step further by talking about something that many in their wildest imagination wouldn’t have imagined to be addressed by the law. One of such things is forceful eviction from homes.

A lot of persons have at some point in their lives been forcefully evicted from their homes by their partners, home owners and even parents. I have had contact with a little girl whose guardian sent her out of the house in the middle of the night because she was falsely accused of stealing a piece of meat from her step mother’s pot of soup. Do I talk about the numerous cases where children, as little as five years old were locked up in tiny rooms and left to die because one spiritualist maliciously told the parents that the child was responsible for the family’s misfortune?

Recently, the social media went agog with the photos and videos of a woman who was locked up in a tiny room at the back of her house and served with only a piece of dried bread and water for several years. The tiny room that had only a small and tattered mattress that could barely accommodate a child served as her bedroom and restroom. The video showed how the floor and room was stained with her urine. Let’s not even begin to talk about how skinny and disoriented she looked, because I am yet to fully come to terms with the fact that a husband could do this to his own wife simply because someone accused her of witchcraft and idolatry.

These are just a few cases that made it to the limelight, it is right to conclude that there are several cases out there that would definitely shock us to the bone marrow and send chills down our spines should these cases be exposed.

I have interacted with several people from different walks of life including intellectuals but one thing is common, a lot of people do not know that forceful eviction is a crime that is punishable by law upon conviction. Oh no, don’t even get tempted to think that I am making this up, it is purely a documented issue that is contained in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015.

In summary, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 is “an act to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for related matters.”

The Act states that A person who forcefully evicts his or her spouse from his or her home or refuses him or her access commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 2 years or to a fine not exceeding N300, 000.00 or both.

Surprised right? I know. A lot of people are totally blown off their feet when I read this section of the Act out to them. And this is one of the reasons why access to information should be made readily available to people, hence, the need for my column.

So, in its simplest form, what does this section of the Act mean? It means that as man or woman, you can seek legal redress if your spouse forcefully evicts you from home. For instance, if during a misunderstanding your spouse decides to take it to another level by throwing your things out of the house and pushing you out, you have every right and backing to demand for justice.

This is actually a very sensitive topic because when it comes to the issues of forceful evictions, many people point accusing fingers at men. Many people assume that only women get kicked out of their homes but this is not so as a lot of men also suffer a similar fate in the hands of their spouse. For instance, it is not uncommon to see a woman lock her husband out of the house because he returned home late from work as a result of extra schedules, overtime hours to earn more money for the family’s upkeep etc. To most women, any man who returns late from work must have done so because he is cheating or hanging out with his friends. These men who get locked out of their homes by their wives are left with no choice than to sleep in their cars or hotels.

Another scenario that is worthy of note is the situation where a woman who single handedly built a house is forced out of her home by her husband or his relations because she didn’t give birth to a male child. This they do by hiding under the banner of culture and claiming that some cultures and traditions states that every property a woman owns belongs to her husband and that a woman who has no male child cannot lay claims on any of her husband’s possession.

The most important thing is that justice is obtainable and this should be done within the confines of the law.

Interestingly, the Act also makes provision for other situations in which one can fall guilty of this offence. In other words, even if you are not directly involved in forcefully evicting someone, you can also be punished. For instance, a person who attempts to commit the offence is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand naira or both. Likewise, a person who incites, aids, abets or counsels another person to commit the offence is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand naira or both. Another category of people that are liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year and/or a fine of two hundred thousand naira are people who receive or assist another who, to his or knowledge committed the offence described above.

So, you see, there is no hiding place and ignorance is not an excuse before the law. There is no place for anyone to hide under outdated cultures and traditions or under whatsoever banner to forcefully eject his or her spouse.

The various forms of violence against persons that are uncommon and unknown are as many as the ones known and in subsequent editions, I shall be bringing them to the fore with the aim of enlightening the public and creating awareness which is one of the most important steps in the fight against gender-based abuses and violence against persons.

Dame Julie Okah Donli is the new chair of the board of trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons (UNVTF). She was until December 2020, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).